Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Expands By 814.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.