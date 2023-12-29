Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Expands By 814.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.69.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
