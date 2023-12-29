SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.97 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 4.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.89. 44,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

