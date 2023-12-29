SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XNTK traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711. The firm has a market cap of $621.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

