SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.