SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $84.10. 874,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.