Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $546,905.08 and $971.49 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,834.26 or 0.99977998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010673 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00203531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

