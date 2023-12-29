Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.17. 86,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

