Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

