Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock worth $197,823,291 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.