RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 482,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

