Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of GE opened at $128.34 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

