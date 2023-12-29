Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.