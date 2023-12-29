Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

