Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

