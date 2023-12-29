Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

