Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $35,856.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,834.26 or 0.99977998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010673 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00203531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016645 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,424.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.