Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.93 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $73.74 million and $10.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

