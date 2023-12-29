Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYN

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Rayonier by 23.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.