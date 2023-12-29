RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

