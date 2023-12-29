Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

PTGX stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 843,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

