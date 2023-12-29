Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,974.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,026.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

