Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

