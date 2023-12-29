Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.