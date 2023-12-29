Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PW opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

