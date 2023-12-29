Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,423. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $296.89 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

