Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.19

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $45,018.78 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

