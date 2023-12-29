PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 1,341.9% in December

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 1,341.9% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
