PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy accounts for 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,317,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

