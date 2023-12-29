Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 443,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

