Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 49300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

