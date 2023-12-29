Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.
OPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
