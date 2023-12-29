OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.92 on Friday. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

