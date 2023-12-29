Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 547,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 67,681 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

BATS DFIC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 897,710 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

