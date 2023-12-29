OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

