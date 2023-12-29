Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 1,078.3% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ODYY stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

