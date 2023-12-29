Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 1,078.3% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Price Performance
ODYY stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Health
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.