Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 423 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

