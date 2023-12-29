Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.