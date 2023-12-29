Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8,404.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

