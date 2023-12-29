North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $947,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 1,648,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.