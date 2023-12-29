Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.79.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $4.97 on Friday, reaching $485.54. The company had a trading volume of 516,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,688. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.70 and its 200 day moving average is $430.66. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

