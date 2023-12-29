Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

