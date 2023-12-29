Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
