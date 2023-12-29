NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

