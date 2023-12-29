Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $390.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,966. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $274.80 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

