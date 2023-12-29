Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE MOD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

