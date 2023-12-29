Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.03. 1,493,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,192,306. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

