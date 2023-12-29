Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 280 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

