McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 10,486,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,310,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

