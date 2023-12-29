MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

