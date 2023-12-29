MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 128,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 291,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 552,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,487. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

