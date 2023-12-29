MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.64. 504,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,207. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

