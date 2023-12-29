MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.19. 259,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,159. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.46 and a 200-day moving average of $543.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

